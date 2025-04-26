Breaking News

The Joker is in Custody not Gotham City, 31-year-old Vauxhall Gardens resident assisting Police

The Joker is in Custody not Gotham City, 31-year-old Vauxhall Gardens resident assisting Police

Kadeem Stephen Shamere Lewis alias ‘Joker’, 31 years of Vauxhall Gardens, Christ Church who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin, issued on Monday 14th  April 2025, in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

On Thursday 17th  April, 2025, he came into police custody and is currently assisting police personnel with their investigations.
The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to thank the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter. {The Bajan Reporter expects TBPS’ Instagram to do a proper send up on this capture as well asBread“}

  • Ryan Brathwaite, Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

