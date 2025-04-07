Breaking News

This is due to the discovery of mud deposits within the road base. As a result, the scope of work has changed from milling and paving to road rehabilitation. This requires excavation, lowering lateral water mains, and rebuilding the road base, followed by paving.

MTW taking longer with Wildey Triangle as more complex roadworks required

This is due to the discovery of mud deposits within the road base. As a result, the scope of work has changed from milling and paving to road rehabilitation. This requires excavation, lowering lateral water mains, and rebuilding the road base, followed by paving.

The Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW) is advising road users, businesses, and residents that the duration of roadworks on the Wildey Triangle in St. Michael, between the Sol and Rubis gas stations, has been extended to Sunday 20th April 2025.

This is due to the discovery of mud deposits within the road base. As a result, the scope of work has changed from milling and paving to road rehabilitation. This requires excavation, lowering lateral water mains, and rebuilding the road base, followed by paving.
This is due to the discovery of mud deposits within the road base. As a result, the scope of work has changed from milling and paving to road rehabilitation. This requires excavation, lowering lateral water mains, and rebuilding the road base, followed by paving.

The Ministry’s contractor, C.O. Williams Construction will work with the Barbados Water Authority each night from 8:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The road will be closed during these times. However, the Wildey Triangle will be open throughout the day; road users should expect some delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes where possible.

MTW and C.O. Williams Construction apologize for the inconvenience and thank road users, businesses, and residents for their patience and cooperation.

