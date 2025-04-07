Breaking News

Only local and emergency access will be permitted during the closures.  

ROAD MARKING EXERCISE: FROM GRAEME HALL TO TOP ROCK ROUNDABOUT

ROAD MARKING EXERCISE: FROM GRAEME HALL TO TOP ROCK ROUNDABOUT

Only local and emergency access will be permitted during the closures.  

The road marking crew of the Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW) will repaint road markings on the recently paved road from the Errol Barrow Roundabout (Graeme Hall) to the Top Rock Roundabout, Christ Church.

As a result, the road will be closed on Wednesday, April 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to allow the crew to lay out the markings. The road will be closed again from 6:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 9, and Thursday, April 10, 2025, for the markings to be painted.

Only local and emergency access will be permitted during the closures.  
Only local and emergency access will be permitted during the closures.  

Traffic travelling east will detour at the roundabout via Highway 7 towards Oistins or Maxwell Hill whilst traffic heading to Bridgetown may continue on the ABC Highway to Rendezvous Hill. Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes, where possible. MTW apologises for the inconvenience and thanks businesses, residents, and motorists for their understanding and cooperation.

