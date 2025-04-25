Breaking News

  • Carrington Village man on bail for Ganja charges

  • POLICE LOOKING FOR 2 GRAZETTES MEN, ONE IS CALLED “WARPIGGY”

  • Update on the Brothers Grimm, uh, Germaine

  • Selective amnesia: The Legacy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, by Aishira Cicilia

  • 45-year-old man held over Foul Bay double murder & alleged child molestation charges

  • Ashley-Scott Williams steps down as BFA General Secretary

These offences were committed on Wednesday 16th April, 2025 whilst at Kendall Hill, Christ Church and St. Barnabas Heights, St. Michael. 

Carrington Village man on bail for Ganja charges

DevilsAdvocate

, ,

Carrington Village man on bail for Ganja charges

DevilsAdvocate

, ,
These offences were committed on Wednesday 16th April, 2025 whilst at Kendall Hill, Christ Church and St. Barnabas Heights, St. Michael. 

Accused Anthony Catwell appeared before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes in District ‘A’ Magistrates Court where he pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 Barbados Currency with one surety.

The case has been adjourned for the accused to reappear on Tuesday, 6th May 2025 in the Oistins Court.

Catwell also pleaded not guilty to the District ‘A’ matter and was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 with one surety, this matter has been adjourned until 6th May, 2025.

  • Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 134
«
»
, , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads