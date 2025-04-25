Carrington Village man on bail for Ganja charges

Accused Anthony Catwell appeared before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes in District ‘A’ Magistrates Court where he pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 Barbados Currency with one surety.

The case has been adjourned for the accused to reappear on Tuesday, 6th May 2025 in the Oistins Court.

Catwell also pleaded not guilty to the District ‘A’ matter and was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 with one surety, this matter has been adjourned until 6th May, 2025.

Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service