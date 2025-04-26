GREATEST THING SINCE SLICED BREAD? “BREAD” FRESHLY BAKED BY THE HEAT OF THE LAW!

Rico Ron Joseph alias ‘Bread’, 30 years of Hurley Land, Blackrock, St. Michael who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin, issued on Tuesday 22nd April 2025, in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

On Wednesday 23rd April, 2025, he came into police custody and is currently assisting police personnel with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to thank the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

