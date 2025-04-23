Update on the Brothers Grimm, uh, Germaine

Breaking News

Both accused appeared before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025.

Both accused appeared before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025.

Accused Jakobi Germain appeared before Magistrate Bernadette John in District ‘A’ Criminal Court #2, where he pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of $2,500.00 Barbados Currency with one surety. The case has been adjourned for the accused to reappear on the Monday, 14th August 2025 in the Traffic Court.

Accused Tao Germain-Best appeared before Magistrate Bernadette John in District ‘A’ Criminal Court #2, where he pleaded not guilty and was granted bail also in the sum of $2,500.00 Barbados Currency with one surety.  The case has been adjourned to the Monday, 14th August 2025 for the accused to reappear in the Traffic Court.

  • Ryan Brathwaite: Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

