Update on the Brothers Grimm, uh, Germaine

Accused Jakobi Germain appeared before Magistrate Bernadette John in District ‘A’ Criminal Court #2, where he pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of $2,500.00 Barbados Currency with one surety. The case has been adjourned for the accused to reappear on the Monday, 14th August 2025 in the Traffic Court.

Accused Tao Germain-Best appeared before Magistrate Bernadette John in District ‘A’ Criminal Court #2, where he pleaded not guilty and was granted bail also in the sum of $2,500.00 Barbados Currency with one surety. The case has been adjourned to the Monday, 14th August 2025 for the accused to reappear in the Traffic Court.

Ryan Brathwaite: Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service