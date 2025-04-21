Barbadian Leader reminisces on first Pontiff to take the name of Francis and offers condolences

I confess that it was Pope Francis’ writings and teachings that guided and inspired me through the dark and desolate days of the COVID-19 pandemic, as I worked with others to lead Barbados through that period of grave uncertainty. He was, in every sense, my hero.

I was later humbled to have spent time with him late last year, where he reinforced in me the importance of always aligning our hearts, our heads, and our hands with our faith – to see, hear, and feel all people, so that we may help them, and to protect our planet.

His voice comforted and inspired many. His hands led him to places where others dared not go, and His heart knew no boundaries. His humour and his laughter were not only infectious but calming.

Let us, each and every day, see, hear, and feel people—to fight the globalisation of indifference. In so doing, we will walk the road he paved tirelessly to the very end of his life.

If we dare to live with heart, to serve with courage, humility, and to love without borders— then Pope Francis still walks among us.

May His soul forever rest in peace.

Prime Minister of Barbados: The Hon. Mia Amor Mottley S.C., M.P.