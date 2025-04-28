28 Years Later: Alex Garland and Danny Boyle

Breaking News

  • May 21st: Big Day for Felicia & Chad, who came before Edmund? JOSEPH JOSIAH PAYNE

  • GREATEST THING SINCE SLICED BREAD? “BREAD” FRESHLY BAKED BY THE HEAT OF THE LAW!

  • The Joker is in Custody not Gotham City, 31-year-old Vauxhall Gardens resident assisting Police

  • Carrington Village man on bail for Ganja charges

  • POLICE LOOKING FOR 2 GRAZETTES MEN, ONE IS CALLED “WARPIGGY”

  • Update on the Brothers Grimm, uh, Germaine

Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

