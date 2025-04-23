POLICE LOOKING FOR 2 GRAZETTES MEN, ONE IS CALLED “WARPIGGY”

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Shackeil Omario Jabary Hinkson, alias “Warpiggy” 30 years and Tyler Zachary Parris, 21 years who are wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Hinkson’s last known address is Belgrave Land, Grazettes, St. Michael while Parris’s last known address is 2nd Avenue, Grazettes, St. Michael.

They are advised that they can present themselves to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Black Rock Police Station, Black Rock, St. Michael accompanied by an attorney-at-law of their choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Shackeil Hinkson and Tyler Parris, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Black Rock Police Station at telephone numbers 417-7500 or 417-7504, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

BOTH MEN ARE CONSIDERED TO BE ARMED AND DANGEROUS!

Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service