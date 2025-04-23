MVmedia Preorder Special: Gods’ War by Sarah Macklin

The final book in the exciting Sword and Soul epic fantasy by Sarah Macklin! The empire of the Ega is on fire.

War rages to its north and south. A peasant’s rebellion is devouring cities to the west. And in the emperor’s absence, those left behind in the Capitol find themselves in a battle for control of the reigns of rulership. In the south, the renewed war against the Ega is a reflection of the fight for the seat of Great Dara.

Father and son will use every advantage they have to win their prize, including currying the favor of higher powers and their followers on earth. And in the north, a traumatized princess seeks revenge in the name of her god, placing the throne and possibly her family ties in jeopardy.

But the gods have designs for this land and they’ll guide and manipulate every mortal they can to see that their will be done.