Join Dan Selcke & Daniel Roman for another week of Take The Black LIVE! In today’s show, Daniel goes into his full interview with A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin conducted at the 82nd annual World Science Fiction Convention.

Also, from the world of Westeros – updates from the set of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and House of the Dragon season 3, and our first impressions for Max’s upcoming The Penguin series. Lastly, more What Are We Watching/Reading with Industry & The Rings of Power, and more quick news-bites in the WiC News Lightning Round!

You can read our full interview with George R.R. Martin on WinterIsComing.net