FREE Kinesis Program launched in Barbados

The Kinesis FREE Accelerator program has been launched in Barbados, announced through an interactive event held on September 11, 2024. This FREE acceleration program, operated by Agora Partnerships and funded by USAID, aims to boost the growth and sustainability of startups with social and environmental impact in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Accelerator program operates in Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Dominican Republic, Barbados, and Uruguay, in collaboration with our local partners and direct implementation by Agora Partnerships in Mexico, Costa Rica, Panamá, and Colombia. This innovative program aims to nurture startups that aspire to achieve financial success while making a positive social and environmental impact throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

Agora’s implementing partner in Barbados is the Caribbean Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Livelihoods (COESL).

Kinesis is part of the broader America’s Partnership for Economic Prosperity (APEP) initiative, which focuses on enhancing economic integration, creating well-paying jobs, and fostering competitiveness and innovation in the region. As the only English-speaking Caribbean nation involved, Barbados is set to play a vital role in this emerging entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Ms. Juliana Villalba, Chief of Scalability and Impact at Changelab and moderator of the event explained that: “Kinesis is more than just an acceleration program; it’s a movement aimed at driving significant change within the entrepreneurial and social ecosystems of the region,” said. “We are excited to collaborate with the talented entrepreneurs in Barbados and empower them to build a more equitable and sustainable future.”

The Kinesis program will provide participating startups with a comprehensive 10-week acceleration experience, including growth and expansion opportunities, personalized coaching, access to commercial ventures, and support for enhancing their social and environmental impact. The program is open to companies based in Barbados or other APEP countries, specifically those with annual sales between $55,000 and $2 million and business models that prioritize social and environmental objectives.

A panel of 4 shared their experiences in the accelerator program. The panelists were Raquel Dunn (Kinesis Experience Associate), Pilar Sanches (Co-Founder of Avify), Marcela Cordoba (Kinesis Coach) & Carolina Hoyos (Kinesis Expert). These shared experiences showed the participants the true benefits of the program.

Dr. Marcia Brandon, Co-Founder and Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development at COESL noted that the COESL team is thrilled to be a part of bringing the Kinesis program to Barbados. “This partnership offers a unique opportunity for our local impact entrepreneurs to connect with a wider network, access crucial resources, and sustainably scale their businesses.”

Applications for the FREE Kinesis program in Barbados are now open until September 23rd, 2023. Interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to visit the Agora Partnerships website at www.agora2020.org/kinesis-2 for more information and to submit their applications.