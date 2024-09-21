BFA to Host Free Referee Recruitment Course

The Barbados Football Association (BFA) today announced it will be hosting a free Referee Recruitment Course, putting the call out to all males and females aged 16 years and over, who may be interested in starting a refereeing career, to register to participate.

Facilitated by BFA Head of Refereeing Victor Moore, the Course will highlight the basics of refereeing and will be held at the BFA Technical Centre in Wildey from 1st to 3rd October, then 8th to 10th October (inclusive), from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Attendees will undertake six sessions comprising 11 hours of face-to-face theoretical, technical, and physical exercises based on the Official Laws of the Game. There will also be an apprenticeship period as an Assistant Referee in Division Three, as well as match appointments upon the completion of five mentor assisted Third Division games with FIFA approved officials.

Moore said the BFA continues to host regular recruitment drives such as these as part of their strategic long-term referee development plan to scout emerging talent, and to build and maintain a strong team of highly qualified match officials on the island.

“This course offers the first critical step in the pathway to becoming a referee, however we want to highlight that refereeing additionally provides benefits off the field in terms of personal development, self-confidence, people management skills, and discipline. These skills can be applied to all areas of life and there are a multitude of opportunities and experiences available to our referees that extend way beyond the pitch,” he said. “We encourage anyone with an interest to register and come along to learn more in terms of what refereeing is all about.”

Match official development continues to remain a priority for the BFA, with several local referees again receiving regional and international appointments recently and gaining a variety of accolades on the global stage.

Concacaf accredited BFA Referee Cleon Cully recently officiated at the Concacaf Nations League 2024/25 in the Turks and Caicos (Image courtesy of Concacaf).

This month alone, BFA Referee Jamar Springer completed the FIFA Referees Assessment Program in Bermuda, BFA FIFA Assistant Referee Angelo Doyle was appointed to officiate a League A match in Guadeloupe as part of the Concacaf Nations League 2024/25, and BFA Concacaf accredited Referee Cleon Cully also officiated matches at the Nations League in the Turks and Caicos.