82 Bajan Hospitality Professionals Complete Caribbean Supercharged Service Training

82 excited Barbadian hospitality professionals, general managers and human resource professionals gathered at Local Sponsor Island Inn to celebrate and recognize their successful completion of a variety of intense one-day workshops provided by the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association Education Foundation (CHTAEF).

Francine Blackman, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism & International Transport, Barbados – Keynote Speaker at the CHTA’s Education Foundation Caribbean Supercharged Service Training Celebration

Sponsored by longtime partner, the Sandals Foundation, this marked the Education Foundation’s first post-pandemic visit. The local hospitality landscape has transformed significantly, with many properties reimagining themselves to create fresh experiences, cater to new clientele, and implement faster, more adaptive technology in guest services. There’s been a notable increase in the focus on Bajan food, drinks, and experiences, alongside the introduction of new ideas and innovative delivery methods.

Patricia Affonso-Dass, the newest Trustee of the Education Foundation, congratulated the participants and encouraged them to apply their newfound skills. “What an amazing industry we are privileged to be part of. I know you were challenged, thought deeply, and now have a clearer understanding of everyone’s different expectations of us as their Happiness Magicians when they vacation with us. On behalf of the Education Foundation, I would like to recognize, salute and thank The Sandals Foundation, an Education Foundation strategic partner, and the sponsor of the workshops this week in Barbados. Sandals Foundation, and partners like them, are invaluable to our efforts and allow us to make the programs that we offer available to a greater number of our industry’s valued team members.”

Speakers at the CHTA Education Foundation Caribbean Supercharged Service Training Celebration, Barbados. (L to R) – Javon Griffith, Chairman, BHTA – Patricia Affonso-Dass, Trustee, CHTA Education Foundation – PS Francine Blackman, Ministry of Tourism & International Transport – Jeanette King, Participant, Island Inn – Cristal Scantlebury, Participant, Port St. Charles – John Patrick Drake, representative Sandals Foundation

Sandals Foundation representative, John Patrick Drake, Resort Manager Sandals Barbados & Royal Barbados, approached the podium with excitement for the variety of scholarships offered by the Education Foundation. “No matter the area in hospitality and tourism, skills development remains the best investment one can make. That is why the Sandals Foundation was keen on once again coming on board as partners in this year’s event.



Workshops such as the CHTA Education Foundation’s Caribbean Supercharged Service workshops provide innovative strategies, tools, and knowledge that can help us all move with the tide. I urge you all to attend further workshop opportunities and apply for scholarships.”

Francine Blackman, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism and International Transport added her well wishes at the closing celebration. “Today, we celebrate not only your successful completion of training, but we also express our gratitude for your involvement in the tourism industry at this crucial juncture in Barbados’ development as a whole, and in Barbados as a tourist destination. The present pipeline for tourism development is brimming with enthusiasm, offering a future that is not just affluent but also varied and vibrant. This training hosted by the CHTA Education Foundation recognizes the need to rebuild capacity within the sector to ensure that those important workers who chose to remain and those new entrants are equipped with the tools to continue to provide exceptional service to our guests.”

Cristal Scantlebury, participant speaker from Port St Charles said she enjoyed training and learning alongside colleagues from other properties. “I have made a promise to practice clear communication daily, to be a positive spark and most importantly to be kind. A small word we often overlook. Louise and Suzanne, y’all deserve an Oscar for your acting.”

The four days of workshops were conducted by Louise John and Suzanne Shillingford-Brooks of Talkabout-EarthSolutions. Participants engaged in three highly interactive courses: Food Knowledge Reimagined! Delicious Descriptive Language!, The Magic of Hospitality ~ When to Fit-In & When to Stand-Out!, and Customer Ambassadors. The sessions were designed to elevate guest interactions, from growing culinary knowledge and enhancing descriptive language in food services. Newer team members learned how to perfect the balance between standing out and blending in within the hospitality environment and more seasoned professionals delved into creating a more relevant approach within the lobby area.

General Managers and HR Managers shared positive feedback about the valuable guest touch-point ideas and practical strategies explored during the training. With the Caribbean Supercharged Service boost, Bajan hospitality professionals are now even more focused on delivering the fabulous vacation and leisure experience that travelers seek, empowered with renewed enthusiasm and expertise.

The 82 Barbadian professionals participated in the training, representing a wide range of sectors. This included 14 hotels, ranging from moderate to luxury establishments and global brands, as well as 15 restaurants set in diverse locations, from beachfronts and rooftops to historic courtyards.