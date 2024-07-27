BESF To Provide Grant Funding For Environmental Sustainability Projects

The Barbados Environmental Sustainability Fund (BESF), a recently formed NGO that was established to source and provide financial resources to enable environmental conservation and sustainability in Barbados was officially launched on 5th July, 2024 during a Media Event held at the Errol Barrow Centre for Creative Imagination (EBCCI).

The Launch Event and Announcement of the 1st Call for Proposals was attended by stakeholders, including Representatives from the Government of Barbados, The Nature Conservancy (TNC), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), CIBC Caribbean, Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), and The University of the West Indies (UWI).

The event featured remarks from BESF CEO Kemi Linton, and Chairman of the BESF, Gregory Hinkson, with the Featured Remarks being delivered by Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Affairs and Investment, Hon. Ryan Straughn. Straughn spoke passionately about the important role of the BESF in the management of sustainability projects and the need for an ‘agile’ approach, particularly in light of the damage caused by Hurricane Beryl.

The launch marks a major milestone in the history of the organisation, which was formed by the Cabinet of Barbados as a long-term financing mechanism to support the island’s environmental conservation and sustainability efforts. At the event, the Chairman of the Board explained that “the organisation has gone to great lengths to ensure robust governance. As a result of this intense focus on governance, the BESF will be able to better identify, evaluate and finance projects that can help Barbados achieve its environmental sustainability goals.”

The BESF is funded through an innovative debt-for-nature swap negotiated by the Government of Barbados which successfully redirected a portion of its sovereign debt service into marine conservation funding. The savings generated by the swap will be managed by the BESF which will issue grants to support projects aligned with its strategic priority areas. Additionally, approximately 50% of the total funds received will be used to support the development of Barbados’ Marine Spatial Plan (MSP), which is being implemented by the Ministry of the Environment and National Beautification (MENB), Blue and Green Economies, and led by Coastal Zone Management Unit (CZMU).

The projects which the BESF is seeking to provide grant funding for will have a direct positive impact on the lives of Barbadians who call the island “home” and visitors to the island by strengthening Barbados’ sustainability efforts and preserving our natural environment for future generations.

Commenting on the important role that the BESF will play in helping Barbados achieve its sustainability goals, and on her vision for the organisation, CEO of BESF, Kemi Linton, said that “the Fund will channel new and existing resources to support projects that are aligned with the country’s environmental conservation and biodiversity protection goals, with partnerships being key to the Fund’s success. She shared her vision of leveraging the participation of the NGO sector, the Private Sector and that of the Government in realising the organisation’s vision of a Barbados where citizens are environmental stewards for the sustainability of the nation’s marine and terrestrial heritage.”

The BESF’s 1st Call For Proposals will officially open in August of this year, and individuals interested in being notified of open Calls For Proposals should visit the BESF website (www.besf.bb) and the BESF’s social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.