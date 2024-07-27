Breaking News

The Killer: Omar Sy & Nathalie Emmanuel – Peacock Original

Bajan Reporter

,

The Killer: Omar Sy & Nathalie Emmanuel – Peacock Original

Bajan Reporter

,
Director: John Woo
Writers: Brian Helgeland, Josh Campbell & Matt Stuecken
Stars: Omar Sy, Nathalie Emmanuel & Sam Worthington

From the Oscar® winning producer of Oppenheimer, the kinetic action thriller stars Emmy nominee Nathalie Emmanuel (The Fast & Furious Saga, Game of Thrones) as Zee, a mysterious and infamous assassin known, and feared, in the Parisian underworld as the Queen of the Dead.

But when, during an assignment from her shadowy mentor and handler (Avatar’s Sam Worthington), Zee refuses to kill a blinded young woman (Diana Silvers; Ma, Booksmart) in a Paris nightclub, the decision will disintegrate Zee’s alliances, attract the attention of a savvy police investigator (Golden Globe nominee Omar Sy; Jurassic World franchise, Lupin), and plunge her into a sinister criminal conspiracy that will set her on a collision course with her own past.

