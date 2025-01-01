One Family Programme of Barbados gets boost this Yuletide

The holiday season will be that much more cheerful for some vulnerable Barbadians through the (MPEA) Ministry of People Empowerment & Elder Affairs’ One Family Programme in conjunction with Chickmont Foods Limited – a timely donation of gift vouchers worth $10,000.00 (ten thousand Barbados dollars).

Presenting the funds was Ethan DaFreitas – Chickmont’s Marketing & PR Manager, he enthused about what led to this decision; “It is with great honour we contribute, by offering this donation from Chickmont Foods – we’re proud to support initiatives which align with our vision of one Barbados, one people, one family and one love!”

Mr DaFreitas added, “We can continue to build a brighter future for all, thank you from Chickmont Foods.”

In receiving on behalf of MPEA, Minister Kirk Humphrey made an observation about this period, “Barbadians have a kindness in them, particularly at Christmas, that allows us to be able to support other persons who are in need. We’ve seen an increase in the numbers of people who come forward to help these vulnerable families over this holiday season. We’re extremely grateful to Chickmont, this donation will go a long way to assist our initial target of 1,000 families.”

One Family assists vulnerable Barbadians via a specialised holistic transformation in order for each of the 1000 families to then turn around & give back to their communities and Barbados as a whole. (L to R? Ethan DaFreitas from Chickmont Foods, People Empowerment Minister Kirk Humphrey, One Family Senior Project Manager Nicole Daniel & MPEA Permanent Secretary Jehu Wiltshire)

Minister Humphrey expanded on those who help and expressed a desire for those assisted, “We’ve had significant support, we’ve had it from Light & Power, Chickmont, Sandy Lane Charitable Trust, CIBC and Jet Blue. So a number of companies came forward to ease the burden. The long-term vision for the Ministry is to move away from offering welfare cheques or food vouchers and instead be able to empower persons.”