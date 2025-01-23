A Thousand Blows: Malachi Kirby, Stephen Graham & Jemma Carlton – Hulu

Breaking News

From the creator of Peaky Blinders comes a series about Hezekiah (Malachi Kirby) and Alec (Francis Lovehall), this series follows the fortunes of Hezekiah and Alec, two best friends newly arrived from Jamaica. Fighting for survival in the violent melting pot of Victorian London’s East End, they come up against Sugar Goodson, a dangerous, veteran boxer.

Here they meet Mary Carr (Erin Doherty), Queen of an all-female criminal gang known as the Forty Elephants, and run afoul of Sugar Goodson (Stephen Graham), criminal kingpin and notorious boxer.

