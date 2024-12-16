Independent Country Soul Recording Artist Brei Carter Celebrates The Holiday Season

Independent country soul recording artist Brei Carter is celebrating the Holiday season and the one year anniversary release of her critically acclaimed seven song Christmas EP, Twinkling Tales of Christmas. Known for having a festive and vivacious personality year round, Carter’s Holiday EP is a multi-faceted genre hopping collection of originals which draws upon her established country, southern soul, pop and R&B musical influences. Carter co-wrote the EP with Nashville hit songwriter Corey Lee Barker, along with songwriting standouts Lucas Hoge and Ava Paige.

Twinkling Tales of Christmas presents a sonic journey through the festive season, taking its listener through a range of emotions and paying homage to the warmth, joy, and shared experiences that define that special time of year.

The new EP is anchored by the festive, “Santa Wontcha” which she released for Christmas in 2021, with the song’s live-shot music video that perfectly captures Carter’s positive charisma.

“There’s just something magical about the Christmas season,” Carter said with a smile. “With the sparkling and fascinating Christmas lights, the love dancing in the air, and moments of sharing, caring, or giving, I just live for it all. These precious gestures create unforgettable joy-filled memories that warm our hearts throughout the year, and I hope this collection of Christmas originals does the same for my listener. ”

EP name: Twinkling Tales Of Christmas

Release date: Nov. 10, 2023

Audio produced by: Jason Wyatt

Listen/Stream/Buy: orcd.co/breicartertwinklingtalesofchristmas

Track Listing & Songwriters:

“50 Shades of Christmas” (Liz Moriondo, Corey Lee Barker) “Bow On You” (Andi Renfree, Ava Paige, Corey Lee Barker) “Christmas Is You” (Liz Moriondo, Lucas Hoge, Corey Lee Barker) “Laid Back Christmas” (Randy Barnette, Gabriella Metz, Corey Lee Barker) “Old Fashioned Christmas” (Aly Cutter, David Norris, Corey Lee Barker) “Santa Woncha” (Brei Carter, Corey Lee Barker, Jason Wyatt) “Welcome To Wonderland” (Brei Carter, Corey Lee Barker)