33 year old Westbury Gap man sought by the CID

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating 33 year old Rehquino Samkeh Orlando Barker, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Barker, whose last known address is Hawkins Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael; is approximately five feet nine inches tall, of dark complexion. He has thin lips and tattoos depicting tear drops beneath his left eye, the words “Only God Can Judge Me” and the name “Torian” on his right hand.

Rehquino Samkeh Orlando Barker is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Rehquino Barker,is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church at telephone numbers 418-2608/2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can & has been prosecuted.

Ryan Brathwaite: Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service