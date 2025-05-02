“Pappy” on the loose, ceased treatment at QEH…

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating 26 year old Kishon Lamar Anderson Thomas alias “Pappy”, “Paps” or “Tom”, an inmate at Dodds Prison and formerly of Seaview St James escaped from the authorities while at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital about 4:00 p.m. on Friday 2nd May 2025, in the process of seeking medical treatment.

Thomas is approximately six feet tall, of dark complexion and is medium built. At the time, he was wearing a blue pants and was bareback.

Information suggests he was last seen driving a silver Suzuki APV van bearing the registration number M7730, traveling towards Carrington Village, St. Michael.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Kishon Lamar Anderson Thomas is asked to contact C.I.D. personnel at the Central Police Station at telephone numbers 430-7189 or 417-7190, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest Police Station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbor or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service