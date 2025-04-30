Carrington Village man held for 154 lbs of Ganja

Breaking News

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Serious Organized Crime Unit, has arrested and formally charged Seldon Deangelo Millington, 31 years of Grosvenor Road, Carrington village, St, Michael for the following offences:

  • Possession of cannabis
  • Intent to supply
  • Trafficking

These offences were committed on Thursday, 3rd April, 2025 whilst at Kingston Avenue Welches, St. Michael.  The estimated weight of the cannabis is 72.30 kilograms (154.4 pounds) with an estimated street value of $578,480.00 Barbados currency.

Millington appeared before Magistrate Allison Burke in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court today, Wednesday 30th April, 2025. He was not required to plead and was granted bail to reappear on Friday, 22nd August 2025.

  • Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

