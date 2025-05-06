Barbados’ National Hero expecting child No 3, hoping for a girl?

A night at the Met, was a night for News when TMZ confirmed Rihanna is expecting her 3rd child, according to the UK’s Guardian…

Photos taken of the singer on Monday walking in New York showed her with what appeared to be a baby bump.

Later in the night, Rihanna appeared on the Met Gala carpet in a pinstripe look and a huge hat, her newly announced baby bump on display.

The couple announced their last pregnancy in a similarly starry way: at the 2023 Super Bowl, Rihanna emerged on stage for her half-time performance with baby bump on full display. Their son Riot Rose was born later that year.

The BBC did some research and showed the Met Gala is the place to be when you get in the family way…

The pop star and businesswoman is known for her high-profile pregnancy announcements…

She’s not the first star to reveal their baby bump at the Met Gala – the former tennis player, Serena Williams and model Karlie Kloss both publicly revealed their pregnancies at the 2023 event.

Many Barbadians feel the singer cum cosmetologist and fashionista is aiming for a girl to round up her brood… Would Trump try and say this one is Bajan and not American?