BARJAM SPEAKS OUT ON ADVOCATE WORKERS SITUATION: HAS TIME COME FOR FTC TO WEIGH IN AND GARNISH ACTION & EXECUTORS?

At this time of year when the emphasis is on celebration, prayerful reflection and families, the Barbados Association of Journalists and Media Workers (BARJAM) is making an urgent appeal to those responsible for the affairs of the Barbados Advocate to do right by its current and former employees who are still due outstanding salaries.

To date, no official public statement has been forthcoming from those currently responsible for the Advocate about its present status or its future, notwithstanding the company’s involvement in larger court proceedings related to the estate of former Advocate owner Mr. Anthony Bryan.

A tale of two Advocates? Online version has been inactive for over two years, yet domain continues to exist. Print version, according to this scrrenshot, indicates a presence of up to September this year… Can the real archive please be recognised?

This continued lack of information has resulted in some employees being left with no choice but to seek alternative employment to be able to provide for their families and meet their monthly obligations. At the same time there are other members of staff who have continued to stay the course and have tried to work with the company through its challenges.

BARJAM understands that the last time such workers received payment was March of this year. That payment was intended to cover half payment for the month of April 2023, while the other half of payment for April 2023 is still owed to workers.

The workers say they have been told in response that the company (What about Action & its executors?) has been seeking to recoup monies owed on an ongoing basis. BARJAM is hopeful that whomever the proverbial buck currently stops at as it relates to ownership and management, that they would do their utmost to help end this ongoing nightmare for affected employees.

Whether that is ultimately in the form of officially closing the chapter on Barbados’ oldest newspaper with an appropriate settlement arrangement with current and past employees who are still owed, or an indication the company will be resuming full operation at some future date, the reality is that the saga has been dragging on for far too long and begs for closure.

The remaining staff tell BARJAM they are uneasy about the situation, especially because they know the value of the newspaper and the impact which it has had on the development of Barbados for more than 125 years. They believe it should not be allowed to fail, especially given its expansive library, which contains history that is not easily rivalled in the region.

Staff say they merely want what they have worked for even as court battles over ownership continue. They are also upset with the upkeep of the outside of the plant in recent times (It has become a dumping ground by some indiscriminate Bajans) . They say they remain hopeful that the company can be revived.