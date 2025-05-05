Barbadian Photographer Selected for American Exchange Programme on Leadership

The U.S. Embassy just announced how Reco Moore, a multimedia journalist and photographer with The Nation Publishing Company, was chosen to participate in the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP). Moore travelled to the United States on May 3, 2025, to join a three-week project entitled “Photojournalism: Storytelling with Images.”

Reco Moore poses with Tamara Shaya Hoffmann, Public Diplomacy Officer at US Embassy Bridgetown prior to his departure.

The International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) is the U.S. Department of State’s premier professional exchange program. Through short-term visits to the United States, current and emerging foreign leaders in a variety of fields experience firsthand American institutions and deepen their understanding of U.S. society, culture, and values.

This particular IVLP project brings together accomplished media professionals from around the world to explore key elements of American journalism, with a special emphasis on the power of visual storytelling in democratic societies.

As part of the program, participants will examine the role of imagery in American democracy, explore the evolving field of photojournalism — including education and industry trends — delve into the art of visual storytelling from concept to production, assess the impact of artificial intelligence on journalistic illustration, and discuss core media ethics and legal standards in the United States.

Moore’s participation reflects the U.S. continued commitment to international collaboration and the vital role of free and responsible media in strengthening democratic societies.