Beckles Rd man in remand until 2025 for weapon & ammo

The Serious Organised Crime Unit of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) have arrested and formally charged Tremaine Rico Ramon Hinds 34 years old, from #39 Beckles Road, Saint Michael for the following offences:


? Possession of a Firearm (x2) – on the 8th December, 2024.
? Possession of  Ammunition – on the 8th December, 2024.

Hinds appeared before Magistrate Alison Burke in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court on Friday 13th December, 2024 he’s now remanded to The Barbados Prison Service (Dodds).

He is scheduled to reappear on Friday, 10th January, 2025.
