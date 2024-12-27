From Roger Moore With Love (2024) Documentary

FROM ROGER MOORE WITH LOVE is an exclusive behind the scenes look at the charismatic actor who redefined the role of James Bond. The film, commissioned by BBC Arts and Fremantle, takes viewers back to a golden age of cinema, tracing Moore’s unlikely rise as a working class boy from South London to an era-defining global icon.

His perfection of his image led to the film role of his life – 007. Responding to the spirit of the times, Moore infused the traditionally macho tough guy role of the British spy with wit, style and natural charisma making his Bond debut Live and Let Die a smash hit. Beyond Bond, the documentary reveals his life with his A-list friends including Frank Sinatra, Joan Collins, Christopher Walken and countless other Hollywood legends.

Made with the collaboration of the Moore’s estate and family, the film offers unprecedented access to never before seen letters, photographs and star studded home movie footage. Exclusive interviews with his three children Geoffrey, Deborah and Christian reveal what their life was like as the children of one of Britain’s best loved celebrities.