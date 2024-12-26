DENIS O’BRIEN TAKES OWNERSHIP OF THE REPUBLIC BANK CPL

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (“CPL”) is delighted to announce that Denis O’Brien has taken full ownership of Cricket Sporting Investments Limited (“CSIL“), the holding company of CPL Limited which operates the CPL following a comprehensive sales process run by Digicel Group Holdings Limited (“DGHL“), the former majority shareholder.

DGHL, its independent directors and its advisors, Oakwell Sports Advisory, ran a sales process to dispose of its interests in CSIL. Oakwell executed a highly strategic and focused process, engaging with a select group of industry-leading investors, key stakeholders within the sports sector and existing CSIL shareholders, including entities controlled by Mr. O’Brien.

Having been involved with the CPL since the tournament’s inception in 2013, Mr. O’Brien is very pleased to have acquired CPL following the conclusion of this independent sales process.

Richard Bevan OBE, Chairman of CPL stated :

“It has been fantastic to watch the CPL grow over the last few years and we take great pride in seeing the tournament become the best attended sporting event within the region. We are excited to continue the journey with CPL and by Denis taking full ownership it allows us to ensure continuity and support for the management team whilst working closely with CWI President, Dr Kishore Shallow, the CWI board, the CWI executive team and other key stakeholders to create even more opportunities for the considerable cricketing talent that we are blessed to have in the region.”

Mr. O’Brien went on to add, “I have a deep love for the Caribbean and its people so it is exciting for me to see the impact CPL has had in uniting local communities – something about which I am very passionate. I will continue to ensure CPL makes a positive economic and cultural impact in the countries where we play and use the tournament as a platform for developing stars of the future, whilst shining a positive light on the Caribbean.”

O’Brien is a prolific entrepreneur and has helped launch and expand a number of businesses across various sectors, including Telecoms, Media, Energy, Leisure and Hospitality. Denis founded Digicel in 2001, serving as the company’s Chairman of the board until January 2024 and remains a board member and a significant shareholder. Denis is also the founder and patron of the Digicel Foundation which focuses on helping communities with education, special needs and community development. The Digicel Foundation has assisted over 2,900 projects costing a total of approximately US$147 million. Denis also founded the Repair Campaign, a social movement for reparatory justice in the Caribbean, recognising that genocide, chattel enslavement, and colonialism inflicted deep and enduring damage over 300 years on the people of the Caribbean while providing significant financial benefits to the European colonisers.

Pete Russell, CEO of the Republic Bank CPL, said: “Denis has been a huge part of the CPL since the tournament’s launch, and it was his initial vision that got the ball rolling back in 2013. Denis’s decision to take ownership of the league highlights his faith in the future of cricket in the region and the role CPL can play in that future.”