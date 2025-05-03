Teenager from Arch Hall is Missing

Police are asking Barbadians to help locate missing 14 year old Saliyah Ashaira Greaves, from Arch Hall, St. Thomas who was last seen about 6:49 am on Friday, May 2nd 2025.

DESCRIPTION:

Saliyah is about five feet ten inches (5’ 10”) tall, of brown complexion, slim built, round face with small eyes and thin eyebrows. She has both ears pierced twice and she speaks with a Barbadian accent.

She has an afro kinky singles plaited hair style, halfway down to the middle of her back and she frequents the Arch Hall Area. Saliyah was last seen wearing a khaki dress with a brown sweater over it, white sneakers with white socks and carrying a multicolored Ralph Lauren backpack.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Saliyah Greaves, is asked to contact the District ‘D’ Police Station at 419-1726, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.

