Thunderbolts* – “Sentry” Teaser

Thunderbolts* – “Sentry” Teaser

The MCU’s Thunderbolts are quite different from the original Marvel Comics team. Instead of a supervillain team posing as the Avengers’ replacement, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine’s Thunderbolts are a ragtag group of former criminals who are pressured into working for her.

The second Thunderbolts* trailer offers dire prospects for one member of the titular MCU team. Marvel unveiled various trailers for the MCU’s upcoming releases at D23 Brazil 2024, including Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* — two of Marvel Studios’ biggest 2025 projects alongside The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Disney+ shows like What If…? season 3. Ahead of Thunderbolts*’ May 2025 release date, the film’s premise is clear: Valentina Allegra de Fontaine assembles a group of assassins against their will in order to complete a deadly mission.

