Barbados Canada Association goes All-Inclusive for 2024 Independence Gala

The Barbados Canada Association (BCA) is thrilled to announce its upcoming Independence Fundraising Gala, a celebration of Barbadian heritage, culture, and community impact, scheduled for November 30th 2024 at the Scarborough Convention Centre, Scarborough, Ontario.

This signature event under the patronage of the Consul General of Barbados celebrates the 58th anniversary of Barbados’ Independence and aims to raise funds to support the Barbados Disaster Management Relief Fund as well as grants for students of environmental management studies.

The Gala’s entertainment will be headlined by world-renowned Barbadian band 2 Mile Hill (Photo credit – Junior Morgan – Edited by Sergio Charles)

For 2024, the swanky Saturday affair will be an all-inclusive event boasting a plethora of food and drink options for all in attendance and offering guests a taste of Barbados’ vibrant culture through authentic cuisine, entertainment, and guest speakers.

Guests will be treated to hors d’oeuvres, a 3-course dinner and a sweet table filled with beloved Bajan treats along with live musical performances and a silent auction, featuring exclusive items from local businesses, artisans, and sponsors.

The Gala’s atmosphere will be enriched by a fusion of modern elegance and traditional Bajan flair and the evening will be hosted by popular Toronto radio and TV personality Redd.

Most notably, the evening will feature talented Barbadian performer Kristin Lasonta and headliners the world-renowned Barbadian band 2 Mile Hill which has shared the stage with several major names in the music industry.

In keeping with the BCA’s MOU with Barbados’ Department of Emergency Management (DEM), proceeds from this year’s gala will go towards a fund which provides Barbados with the necessary supplies and infrastructure for its citizens in the case of a natural disaster.

Regarding the upcoming edition of the annual fundraising soirée and its 2024 theme ‘From Fields to Festivals’, BCA President Mark Hoyte shared, “We wanted to remind the diaspora of where we came from and what it took to get to where we are with independence and now as a republic; the journey must not be forgotten and celebrated.”

The Barbados Canada Association invites everyone to join this festive celebration of the island’s 58th Independence while supporting a worthy cause on Saturday 30th November 2024, at Scarborough Convention Centre, 20 Torham Place, Scarborough, ON from 6:00PM.