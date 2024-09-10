YMCA Signs MOU With CIBC Caribbean

The Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) continues to have beneficial effects on young people around the regionwith their various community programmes.

This was revealed at a recent virtual signing ceremony when officials from the YMCAs across the Caribbean and Latin American Alliance signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Executives of CIBC Caribbean.

Mark St. Hill (left) signing the MOU in Barbados along with Debra King and Carlos Moore, President of the Barbados YMCA

The bank executives heard from various Programme Directors and Chief Executive Officers of the organisations in the five (5) countries supported by the MOU, as well as Secretary General/CEO Latin America and Caribbean Alliance of YMCAs Antonio Merino, who led the group from his home base in Mexico. They heard from the representative in the Cayman Islands who explained that the funds had helped the children of Cayman Brac in an after-school programme similar to what was reported on the after-school programme in Trinidad and Tobago, which has helped some of the marginalised communities in that country.

The Jamaica representative stated that the programme there had made a big difference in the lives of many youngsters over the years, while in Barbados, the General Secretary reported that they had been able to expand the afterschool programme for both primary and secondary school students especially by helping with the homework and had added other after school activities in which the children participated enthusiastically. She further explained that they had started a young leaders’ programme for secondary school students.

The programme will carry the following components for participants – Academic Enrichment and 21st Century Skills, Character Development and Culture of Peace, Promoting Health and Well-being, Family Strengthening and Parental Engagement, Promoting Positive Role Models and Community Service.

From Left Olivia Burnett – Legal Advisor to the Comtrust Foundation, Mark St. Hill, Online Participants from around the region, Debra King and Carlos Moore – President of YMCA Barbados

In addition, there is a volunteer component for the employees of the bank in the 5 territories in which it will be executed, where staff will have the opportunity to tutor and mentor participants in the programme, develop workshops and help to build skills in science, dance, art, music, cooking, literacy, numeracy, budgeting, etiquette, gardening, etc., perform as sport coaches, execute community service projects, plan events and perform other YMCA volunteer activities.

Chairman of the Comtrust Foundation and CEO of the bank Mark St. Hill thanked the YMCA for the work that it was doing across the region and for the dedication over the years with the youth, the less fortunate and the more vulnerable in our societies. He pointed out that when the proposal came before his board it was a “no-brainer” to support the work being done by the many volunteers across the region. He added that he personally knew of the work and commended all of those on the call and their teams for what they do.

Merino expressed thanks for the partnership which has allowed them to do the work they do in the region.

He was commended by Director Corporate Communications of the bank, Debra King, for the professional way in which the MOU was managed. She referred to the extensive reports that are delivered on time and how the work is conducted and the money managed.

The MOU which has promised $180,000 USD over a three-year period, will run from 2024 to 2027 and is the third such MOU signed between the two entities.