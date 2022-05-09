CARICOM expresses sorrow at deaths in Cuban accident

by Bajan Reporter / May 9th, 2022

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) expressed its profound sorrow at the loss of life in the accident at Cuba’s Hotel Saratoga.

CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett expressed the Community’s condolences in a message to Cuba’s President H.E. Miguel Díaz-Canel:

Excellency;

The Caribbean Community expresses its profound sorrow to the Government and people of Cuba at the loss of life due to the accident at the Hotel Saratoga in Havana.

The Community extends its condolences to the families of those who died in this tragic event and wish a full and speedy recovery to those who were injured.

CARICOM is confident that the renowned resilience of the Cuban people will enable them to recover from this disaster, and we stand in solidarity with the Government and people of Cuba at this difficult time.”

