23-year-old in remand for Chinese Restaurant robbery

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (Southern Division) has arrested and formally charged Raheem Rasheed Belgrave 23 years of Farm Gardens, Six Road, Saint Philip for the following offenses:

Aggravated Burglary and Unlawful use of firearm – 5th April 2024 Aggravated Burglary and Unlawful use of firearm – 5th April 2024 Possession of firearm with criminal intent – 9th April 2024 Possession of firearm with criminal intent – 9th April 2024 Burglary of Doyle Offshore Sails Ltd – 26th June 2023 Aggravated Burglary and unlawful use of firearm – 13th June 2023 Aggravated Burglary of Beijing Chinese Restaurant – 13th June 2023 Aggravated Burglary – 6th April 2024 Burglary of Barbeque City – 5th April 2024 Aggravated Burglary and Unlawful use of firearm – 15th February 2023 Burglary of Royal Chinese Restaurant – 15th February 2023 Aggravated Burglary and Unlawful use of firearm – 13th July 2023 Unlawful Possession of firearm and ammunition – 9th April 2024 Unlawful Possession of firearm and ammunition – 9th April 2024

He appeared before Magistrate Joy-Ann Clarke at the District ‘C’ Magistrates Court on Monday 22nd April 2024 and has been remanded to Dodds Prison and he is schedule to reappear on Friday, 17th May 2024.

