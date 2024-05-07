How Much Does a Real Estate License in Florida Cost?

Are you wondering how much is a real estate license in Florida? Well, you can expect to spend about $325 on pre-licensing courses, criminal background check, exams, and license applications. Understanding the costs associated with earning a real estate license can allow you to budget for your career. Most candidates take between 10 and 20 weeks to complete the entire process of earning a Florida real estate license. You can start receiving commission as an agent after activating your FL real estate license with a broker. This post shall highlight the Florida real estate license cost in detail, so you know what to expect.

How Much Do Florida Real Estate Agents Earn Annually?

The annual salary of FL real estate agents with one to two years of working experience is $93,000. This figure is quite substantial if you consider the fact that agents don’t have to get pricey college degrees to start a successful real estate career in Florida. Becoming a licensed realtor in Florida requires an upfront investment, but you can be sure that the earning potential is unlimited. Even your first commission can cover the cost of a real estate license in Florida.

Real Estate License Florida Cost Breakdown

Here is a breakdown of the costs involved in getting a Florida real estate license.

1. Pre-Licensing Course

Pre-license real estate education costs in FL range from $100-500. Florida requires students to complete a 63-hour online or classroom real estate pre-licensing course to earn a license. Fortunately, you can cut the cost of pre-licensing real estate courses by enrolling in affordable online schools such as RealEstateU.

FL real estate license schools vary according to curriculum, student support, and course packages. So, it would help if you take your time to choose a school that has a high exam pass rate, 24/7 student support, experienced instructors, and comprehensive and easily accessible coursework.

2. Criminal Background Check

It costs about $58 to undertake a criminal background check in Florida. You will be asked to submit your fingerprint scan to complete this step. The cost could vary depending on the fingerprint provider you choose.

3. License Application

The Florida real estate license application costs around $39, and this fee is payable to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR). As a tip, candidates are encouraged to submit their license application to DBPR online to expedite the approval process which should not take over ten days.

4. Florida State Licensing Examination

So, just how much is the real estate exam in Florida? The Florida realtor license exam cost is $57, and it is payable to Pearson VUE, the exam provider. Please note that the Florida real estate license exam is a challenging test. While many students make two or three attempts to pass it, attending reputable schools can help you succeed in your first try.

Getting a license only marks the beginning of your Florida real estate career. Investing time and money to maintain your license is also essential if you want to stay competitive in the industry.

You can get more information about the latest Florida real estate exam cost from RealEstateU. A real estate career is fulfilling, flexible, and profitable in FL if you are ready to work hard and stick with it.