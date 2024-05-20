20th Anniversary of National Senior Games: 5K Run, Walk & Cycle – Sun. 5th May 2024

The Official Launch of the 2024 Barbados National Senior Games begins with the 5K Run, Walk & Cycle, it’s happening from 6:00 am of Sunday 5th May near the lay-to by the monument of the Mighty Grynner Highway, St Michael. The 5K Run & Walk begins from 6:00 am and the Cycle race starts 7:00 am.

Minister of People Empowerment & Elder Affairs (MPEA), the Hon. Kirk Humphrey will declare this event open!

The cycling route commences by the Mighty Grynner plaque and covers a 5-kilometer loop for 10 laps heading North turning at (Paradise) Four Seasons entrance then proceeds south turning at the entrance to Barbados Coast Guard back to the starting line to complete a lap.