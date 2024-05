Director: Zoë Kravitz

Writers: E.T. Feigenbaum & Zoë Kravitz

Stars: Kyle MacLachlan, Adria Arjona & Channing Tatum

When tech billionaire Slater King meets cocktail waitress Frida at his fundraising gala, he invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. As strange things start to happen, Frida questions her reality.