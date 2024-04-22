No longer under SOL, BCIC is the new title sponsor of Rally Barbados!

British Caribbean Insurance Company (BCIC) is the new title sponsor of Rally Barbados, which this year runs from Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 2. In a deal agreed with the Barbados Rally Club (BRC) last week, the Caribbean’s biggest annual motor sport International becomes BCIC Rally Barbados for the next three years.

BCIC RB24 is the 34th edition of the BRC’s premier event which has its roots in the International All-Stage Rally of 1990; since then, the event has grown in stature to become a key component in the promotion of ‘Motorsport Island’. The Rally Show and First Citizens King of the Hill (KotH), the final shakedown and seeding event, will be staged on May 25 and 26.

BCIC’s Chief Operating Officer Michelle Anderson said “Rally Barbados embodies the spirit of speed, precision and innovation – values we hold dear at BCIC. Just as Rally Barbados drivers push the limits of performance, we are constantly striving to push the boundaries of what’s possible in insurance. Our soon to be released new motor insurance is a testament to this commitment. By offering a fully online experience, we’re making it easier than ever for Barbadians to get the coverage they need, quickly and conveniently, so they can focus on what truly matters – enjoying the drive.”

BCIC Rally Barbados is a tarmac rally with around 20 special stages run on the island’s intricate network of public roads, under road closure orders granted by the Ministry of Transport, Works & Water Resources; the previous Sunday’s First Citizens King of the Hill sprint, run under a similar arrangement, features four timed runs on a roughly four-kilometre stage, the results of which are used to seed the running order for the main event.

Neil Barnard, BCIC RB24 Event Director, welcomed the new deal: “The Barbados Rally Club is absolutely thrilled to partner with BCIC as the title sponsor of Rally Barbados. As organisers of the Caribbean’s biggest and best-known motorsport event our objectives are to keep delivering value and entertainment for the fans, competitors, partners and Barbados in a safe, sustainable and professional manner. We’re so looking forward to what I know will be a mutually beneficial relationship with BCIC.”

BCIC has offered general insurance products to Jamaicans for more than 50 years and opened its first overseas branch in Barbados in 2017. From its offices at Manor Lodge, Green Hill, the company underwrites all major lines of insurance and offers insurance for private cars, commercial vehicles, electric vehicles, motorcycles and PSVs, also 24-hour islandwide emergency breakdown roadside assistance through BCIC Assist.