Barbados Hosts St Vincent & The Grenadines in Rugby Men’s XVs

The regional Rugby Americas North (RAN) Tournament’s next Men’s XVs match will take place at the Historic Garrison Savannah. Barbados will host rivals St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3:30 pm on the newly renovated pitch, which has seen the addition of an irrigation network and a partially completed lighting system. The lighting system, when operational, will allow the Barbados Rugby Football Union (BRFU) to play and practice at night.

The upcoming match is the second fixture in this season’s schedule, which is seeing a return to full action after the lengthy hiatus imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, when all contact sports were forbidden. From RAN: “The last time the RAN Men’s XVs took place was in 2019 before the COVID-19 global pandemic. In 2022 and 2023, there were one-off matches in Mexico versus Cayman Islands, Trinidad & Tobago versus Barbados, and Saint Lucia versus St. Vincent & The Grenadines as teams revamped their fifteens programs.”

On Saturday, April 27, Guyana narrowly defeated their hosts 24-23 in a thrilling encounter at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port-of-Spain. The Barbados vs St. Vincent & the Grenadines match promises to be exciting, as both teams are anxious to prove themselves. While the final Barbados team has yet to be named, the squad have been working hard to get into shape and both teams feature some outstanding players. Rugby Barbados invites the public to come out and support the local men in the upcoming match!