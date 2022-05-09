Breakthrough in Jerome Stuart Murder on Baxter’s Rd, solved by CID Officers

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Bridgetown Division made a breakthrough in their investigations relating to the murder of Jerome Antonio Stuart 25 years of 8th Ave, New Orleans, St. Michael which occurred on Saturday 16th April 2022, whilst at Baxters Road, St. Michael.

CHARGES:

1. Murder

2. Serious Bodily Harm (Two Counts)

3. Endangering Life (Two Counts)

4. Use of Firearm

He appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court on Monday 9th May 2022 before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes and was remanded to into custody at Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds, until June 9th 2022.