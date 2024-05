Director: Jon M. Chu

Writers: L. Frank Baum, Winnie Holzman & Gregory Maguire

Stars: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum & Jonathan Bailey

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.