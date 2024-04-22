NATIONAL POLICY ON AGEING TO BE LAID IN BARBADOS’ HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

Barbadians have to be more careful as society gets older, more so as it relates to the trend of abandoning previous generations in medical facilities. When younger people see this trend, what will they do, as we age?

The Cabinet Minister told the audience attending a pre-registration drive for the Barbados National Senior Games (5th to 20th May, visit bnsg.org) how other pieces of legislation are ramping up in preparation to update this country’s laws on the disabled and other vulnerable segments of society.

This was a hinted undercurrent during the address by Minister of People Empowerment & Elder Affairs, Kirk Humphrey – who delivered the official welcome this weekend at the western side of the historic Garrison Savannah for the Sports & Health Fair under the cooperative aegis of both the Barbados National Senior Games and the National Task Force on Wellness.

The Minister was concise, yet explained marketing and ad campaigns should begin to reflect a change in the demographic trend that is not peculiar to Barbados but more and more places around the world as citizens live longer. (Mr Humphrey seen here with Pastor Vasco Perry, right)

His comments also gave rise to good news for laws of the land, especially as it relates to the elderly, a 14-point National Policy on Ageing will be laid in the House of Assembly to be examined by Upper and Lower Chambers. Mr Humphrey also suggested more papers and briefs will be issued in the second half of 2024 to improve the lot of the vulnerable.