Executive of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) reacts to tragic passing of Shawn Jones

The Executive of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) became aware of a very tragic incident which has resulted in injuries to persons and sadly the death of Shawn Jones, formerly of the Grays Farm Community.

This incident occurred on the 17th December 2024 while the ABLP St. John’s City South Constituency Branch was carrying out their traditional distribution of ham and turkey.

Details of the tragic accident are currently under investigation and we await the Police Report on this matter.

The Executive of the ABLP wishes to extend its utmost sincerest condolences to the family, loved ones and friends of the deceased.

Please join with us as we support the family of the deceased and keep them in your prayers during this tragic time.