Breaking News

  • Executive of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) reacts to tragic passing of Shawn Jones

  • BARJAM SPEAKS OUT ON ADVOCATE WORKERS SITUATION: HAS TIME COME FOR FTC TO WEIGH IN AND GARNISH ACTION & EXECUTORS?

  • Beckles Rd man in remand until 2025 for weapon & ammo

  • Jamaican arraigned for January 2024 murder

  • “Crime Is Not a Political Tool” – SKN’s Prime Minister Stresses Collective Responsibility

  • COST-OF-LIVING TASK FORCE IN BASSETERRE SETS BOLD AGENDA TO COMBAT ECONOMIC PRESSURES FOR FEDERATION IN 2025

Executive of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) reacts to tragic passing of Shawn Jones

Bajan Reporter

, ,

Executive of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) reacts to tragic passing of Shawn Jones

Bajan Reporter

, ,

The Executive of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) became aware of a very tragic incident which has resulted in injuries to persons and sadly the death of Shawn Jones, formerly of the Grays Farm Community.

This incident occurred on the 17th December 2024 while the ABLP St. John’s City South Constituency Branch was carrying out their traditional distribution of ham and turkey.

Details of the tragic accident are currently under investigation and we await the Police Report on this matter.

The Executive of the ABLP wishes to extend its utmost sincerest condolences to the family, loved ones and friends of the deceased.

Please join with us as we support the family of the deceased and keep them in your prayers during this tragic time.

Post Views: 117
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280