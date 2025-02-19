19 YEAR OLD IN SERIOUS CONDITION AFTER BCC STABBING INCIDENT

Officers from District ‘A’ Station are looking what led to a stabbing incident at the Barbados Community College, Howells Cross Road, Saint Michael – it was reported to their Operations Control Room about 2:10 p.m on Wednesday, 5th February 2025, and occurred about 2:05 p.m.

S U M M A R Y:

Police responded to the Barbados Community College, Howells Cross Road, St. Michael where a 19-year-old male student of the mentioned college received several injuries in the area of his torso.

He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (Q.E.H) by ambulance personnel and is presently in serious condition.

Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations is asked to call the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7270, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.

ALL INFORMATION RECEIVED WILL BE KEPT STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL



Liesl Gabriel – Sergeant

Police Communications & Public Affairs Department

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS)