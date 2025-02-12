Breaking News

  • TRICIA WATSON ADDRESSES APPLICATION OF LIGHT AND POWER TO BE EXEMPTED FROM STANDARDS OF SERVICE AND PAYMENT OF FINES AND COMPENSATION TO AFFECTED RATEPAYERS

  • WILTSHIRE FROM STATION HILL WANTED FOR QUESTIONING

  • End the Cycle: Gun Violence Must Stop

  • 19 YEAR OLD IN SERIOUS CONDITION AFTER BCC STABBING INCIDENT

  • BCC COMMENTS OVER STABBING ON ITS EYRIE CAMPUS

  • Reaction of local media umbrella body on the sudden death of Inspector Rodney Inniss

Wiltshire, whose last known address is 1st Avenue Station Hill Saint Michael is approximately five feet eight inches in height, is of a medium built, and is of a brown complexion.

WILTSHIRE FROM STATION HILL WANTED FOR QUESTIONING

DevilsAdvocate

, ,

WILTSHIRE FROM STATION HILL WANTED FOR QUESTIONING

DevilsAdvocate

, ,
Wiltshire, whose last known address is 1st Avenue Station Hill Saint Michael is approximately five feet eight inches in height, is of a medium built, and is of a brown complexion.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Troy Barry O’neal Wiltshire who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Wiltshire, whose last known address is 1st Avenue Station Hill Saint Michael is approximately five feet eight inches in height, is of a medium built, and is of a brown complexion.
Wiltshire, whose last known address is 1st Avenue Station Hill Saint Michael is approximately five feet eight inches in height, is of a medium built, and is of a brown complexion.

Troy Barry O’neal Wiltshire is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Enterprise Road, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Troy Barry O’neal Wiltshire, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station; at telephone numbers 416-8202/8204, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

  • Liesl Gabriel – Sergeant

Police Communications & Public Affairs Department

The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 161
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280