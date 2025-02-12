WILTSHIRE FROM STATION HILL WANTED FOR QUESTIONING

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Troy Barry O’neal Wiltshire who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Wiltshire, whose last known address is 1st Avenue Station Hill Saint Michael is approximately five feet eight inches in height, is of a medium built, and is of a brown complexion.

Troy Barry O’neal Wiltshire is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Enterprise Road, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Troy Barry O’neal Wiltshire, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station; at telephone numbers 416-8202/8204, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

Liesl Gabriel – Sergeant

Police Communications & Public Affairs Department

The Barbados Police Service