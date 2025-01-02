JABEZ HOUSE EXTENDS GLAD TIDINGS THANKS TO McBRIDE’s

In an outreach that combined spreading Christmas cheer with the United Nations’ mission of ‘leaving no one behind (LNOB)’, McBride Caribbean Limited recently donated hampers to three families and an individual, through Jabez House, a Barbados registered charity.

Anderson Rice accepts the hampers from Kristen Austin and Shanice Jordan McBride Brands Developers

McBride’s Brands Developer Shanice Jordan shared that when the company decided to make a charitable donation for the Christmas season, Jabez House immediately came to mind. Inspired by their mission to transform lives and create brighter futures, the entire team felt it was the perfect cause to support. At the time, Jabez House was organizing donations for its members and their families, and they warmly welcomed McBride’s contribution. “This Christmas, we chose to support three families and an individual, helping to bring joy and warmth into their homes during the holiday season,” Jordan said.

At this time of the year, when everyone is sprucing up their home environment and enjoying special Christmas meals, the families received supermarket vouchers, a wide variety of McBride products including BOP insecticide sprays, Beep cleaning and air freshener products, including the newly launched Beep Scented Candles and GO insect repellents The donation was also supported by one of McBride’s local distribution partners; Hanschell Inniss Limited who donated a variety of food items to be included in the hampers. The hampers were accepted on behalf of the group by Anderson Rice, one of the directors of Jabez House.

The company added a personal spark by giving individual gifts to all 14 people in the recipient group, thus echoing the “Leave No One Behind” theme, which is the central 2030 transformative promise of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). LNOB represents the commitment of United Nations member countries to eradicate poverty and reduce the inequalities and vulnerabilities that leave people behind.

Anderson Rice accepts some of the items from Shanice Jordan

Jabez House is known as “a haven of hope for female sex workers, facilitating their transition process via access to alternative economic empowerment opportunities”. Since its inception in July 2012, the organisation has reached out to and trained hundreds of female sex workers, with scores of them leaving the trade and becoming self-sufficient in other areas of employment and entrepreneurial activity.