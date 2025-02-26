PM Mottley Announces Changes to Cabinet of Barbados after rapid departure of St Michael South Central MP

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley just announced adjustments to her Cabinet, with changes in a number of key ministerial portfolios aimed at strengthening the Government’s focus on national priorities. Subsequent to some significant withdrawals from service to Cabinet…

Consequent upon a request from Corey Layne, he asked to be relieved of his duties for personal reasons, effective tomorrow, February 26, 2025, the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs will now take responsibility for Crime Prevention.

Meanwhile Kay McConney will become the Minister of Economic Affairs and Investment. This as Senator Chad Blackman will now serve as Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, succeeding Ms McConney. Sandra Husbands will become the Minister of Training and Tertiary Education.

Given the request of the Honourable Marsha Caddle to also be relieved of her duties today, Mr. Jonathan Reid, formerly Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office, has been appointed Minister of Innovation, Industry, Science and Technology.

Dr Crystal Haynes has agreed to step down as a Senator to facilitate the appointment of Jonathan Reid to that portfolio.

Prime Minister Mottley expressed her confidence in the new appointees and underscored the importance of these Ministries in Barbados’ development agenda.

The Prime Minister on her own behalf and on behalf of the entire Government of Barbados thanks Corey Lane, Marsha Caddle and Dr Crystal Haynes for their service and contributions, and look forward to her continued support in national development.