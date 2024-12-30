GEL CONTINUES TO SUPPORT PREMIERE LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL

President of the Barbados Volleyball Association, Kenmore Bynoe, says the sport is growing on the island, as evidenced by the influx of young people.

Bynoe was speaking at Goddard Enterprises Limited (GEL) Headquarters, where the Company presented the BVA with a sponsorship cheque for its Premiere League Competition, which consists of senior knockout and league matches.

Mrs. Lee-Ann Millar-Mendes, Group Vice-president of Human Resources and Shared Services of Goddard Enterprises Limited, left, presenting the sponsorship cheque to the Barbados Volleyball Association’s treasurer, Mr. Wynne Jean-Marie.

As he thanked GEL for its continued support, Bynoe said that, since the COVID-19 pandemic, while the general level of corporate sponsorship had diminished, GEL’s support for volleyball had not, and was now more than a decade old.

The President referred to the growth during that period, pointing out that the partnership with GEL had contributed to the improvement. He further highlighted that the Goddard Enterprises Division 1 League had sporting and educational aspects, in that the premiere division created a bridge for talented players eyeing selection to the national team, as well as overseas scholarship opportunities.

Bynoe referred to his days as a player, when national teams sometimes had to cancel overseas participation due to financial constraints, but was pleased that today all teams, junior, senior, male and female, can now regularly participate in overseas tournaments.

He added that the partnership also offered benefits to the Company, which were gained by extensive media coverage through traditional and social media, reaching local, regional, and international audiences.

The Goddard Enterprises Division 1 League usually runs from October through December, and is held at the Garfield Sobers Sporting Complex. The event attracts family and community support for players and teams, which Bynoe counted among the positives.