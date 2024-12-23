‘A Really Big Surprise’ – Hydrate Caribbean Celebrates First Winner Of Hydration Campaign

When Emmanuel Bonnett arrived at the Hastings Boardwalk Hydration Station to collect a prize on behalf of his wife, Gem Bonnett, he thought it would be a water bottle. What awaited him, however, was far beyond his expectations—a $500 cash prize courtesy of Ansa Merchant Bank, making his wife the first winner in the Hydrate Caribbean: ‘1 Bottle, Big Change, 3 Million Saved’ campaign.

“This was such a complete surprise,” he said. “We didn’t expect anything like this. My wife enters a lot of contests, but she usually doesn’t win. To come here and find out she won $500—it’s incredible!”

The month-long campaign, which celebrated over 3,275,520 bottle fills at hydration stations across Barbados, encouraged participants to refill reusable water bottles at any of 12 public stations and tag sponsors on social media for a chance to win prizes. With overwhelming support from the community, the initiative reinforced its message of healthy hydration and sustainability, while rewarding lucky winners with cash, vouchers, and gift hampers.

Emmanuel Bonnett shared his gratitude for the campaign and its positive impact on the island:

“We appreciate Ansa Merchant Bank for what they are doing. It is very good to see that businesses give back especially in tangible way. Not just to support one or two persons, but thousands of people, be it local or tourists alike who walk the Boardwalk”.

He recounted using the Board Walk before the installation of the Hydration Station, stating “The whole initiative (Hydrate Caribbean) is a good one. I remember we used to do a lot of walks on the Boardwalk before the hydration station was here…we do appreciate it being here”.

The Hastings Board Walk Hydration Station, installed in 2021 with sponsorship from Ansa Merchant Bank, has provided over 256,650 bottle fills, significantly reducing the use of single-use plastics. It is also beneficial for protecting the local environment, including the nearby Hawksbill sea turtle nesting sites.

Brian Wood, Business Development Officer at Ansa Merchant Bank, shared his thoughts:

“At the end of the day we want to make sure we save plastics. Plastics are becoming an issue around the Caribbean and the world. So, Ansa Merchant Bank just stepped in, bought a station for the Board Walk next to our office so we can help the by-passers and the walkers who use the Board Walk. It is a great initiative”.

The campaign’s success is owed to the collaboration of its sponsors, which include Kooyman Barbados, Harris Paints Barbados, Pharmacy Sales Caribbean Ltd, Barbados Public Workers’ Co-operative Credit Union Ltd, HIPAC Ltd, Rentokil Initial Barbados, Starbucks and Massy Card Barbados. Together, they have championed sustainability and health through initiatives like this.

Speaking on behalf of Hydrate Caribbean, Jay Belmar, PR and Marketing Executive, emphasized the campaign’s long-term goals:

“This campaign goes much further than prizes. It was about showing that small actions—like using a reusable bottle—can create big change. Together, we’ve saved over 3 million single-use bottles and taken a meaningful step towards building a healthier, more sustainable future.”

With over 15,000 tonnes of plastic waste generated annually in Barbados, initiatives like Hydrate Caribbean are a vital part of the island’s journey toward sustainability. Beyond reducing waste, the hydration stations ensure access to clean, safe water for all.

Today’s prize presentation was just the beginning of the festive surprises. Over the next week, four additional winners will receive their prizes, ranging from $500 vouchers from Kooyman Barbados and Harris Paints Barbados to gift baskets courtesy of Pharmacy Sales Caribbean Ltd. The prize presentations are sure to spread cheer ahead of the Christmas season, celebrating the generosity of sponsors and the impact of the campaign.