BCC COMMENTS OVER STABBING ON ITS EYRIE CAMPUS

The Barbados Community College confirms that an incident took place on the Eyrie, Howell’s Cross Road campus where an altercation between two students left one of them injured.

The incident, in which a 19 year old male student received stab wounds, occurred around 2 p.m.

The College nurse and a doctor from one of the programmes responded and took care of the student until the ambulance arrived.

Police were called in to secure the compound and initiate investigations.

The college has been in touch with the injured student’s mother and will continue to provide any support that is needed.

The college’s counsellors were also pressed into action, offering counselling services to the students and staff. The Counselling Centre will resume this service to students and who require their and will also give referrals to public and private counsellors.

(FILE IMAGE) Chairman of the Board, Dr Allyson Leacock says she is saddened by the incident on the Eyrie campus and notes that the college is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students and staff.

She says the college is working very closely with the authorities and providing support to all those affected and has given the assurance that all measures are strengthened to address scenarios like this.

“Violence has no place in our community and the College will continue to take all necessary steps to reinforce a culture of respect, provide tools for managing and resolving conflict, and continually enhance our security at the College. On behalf of the Board, I extend our thanks to the Principal for her leadership in managing this situation and to her team, especially the Student Health Nurse and the lecturing Doctor on location for their.3 swift intervention. Our collective support and action will make a positive difference at this time because both families and the entire BCC community will be impacted. The Board will ensure any and all measures are strengthened to address scenarios like this”.

Day-time classes were cancelled for the remainder of the day, Wednesday, February 5, 2025. However, evening classes, which begin at 5 p.m., were scheduled to continue as planned.

The Principal will meet with staff at 9 a.m. tomorrow and classes will resume at 10 am.